Explore the history of Maplewood Village with Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This past spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and national registers of historic places, the official lists of the state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century — providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.

Be transported back in time through rarely seen photographs alongside a meticulously researched history through an exhibit at Durand-Hedden House on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will explore highlights of more than a century of the history of the village, its buildings, merchants and its much-loved character. The exhibit will remain on display at Durand-Hedden events for the next few months.

Admission to the program as well as to the house is free. The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historic house museum, located at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. For more information, visit durandhedden.org.