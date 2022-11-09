Families take tech sabbath to spend Shabbat in the woods

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange planned a weekend retreat in the Poconos for young families to connect, make new family friends and have some seasonal fun. To keep members engaged during the technology sabbath, Rabbi Abigail Treu, Cantor Eliana Kissner and education director Gavin Hirsch provided many interactive programs for the families. They sang together, studied Torah, participated in a Shabbat meditation circle and recited prayers. They also took advantage of the expansive facility at Camp Harlem. They went hiking, played board games, made animal sand art and relaxed by the bonfire.

Added to programming was a painting and music class, and a magic show. They ended the retreat with a yarn circle, where each person shared a memory from the trip that they’ll cherish or a simple thing for which they are grateful.

“This weekend was so much more than a family retreat. It was a sorely needed chance to connect and deepen friendships, watch our kids organically meet and play, and connect in community,” Treu said. “The fact that we got to sing, pray, play and make s’mores too was just icing on the proverbial cake. We unplugged for Shabbat so we could plug in to one another.”

Leydi Rofman, mother of two, added, “It was so amazing. I didn’t realize how much we needed this time away. We’re eternally grateful to everyone involved.”

The retreat was supported by the Grunt Family Fund and a grant from One Happy Camper NJ of Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ.

Photos Courtesy of Jacqueline Mayers