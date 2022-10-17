Fifteen Columbia HS students earn academic honors from College Board

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Fifteen Columbia High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs, which grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Winners of the National African American Recognition Award are Alexis Halm-Owoo, Connor McBride, Cyrus Merriweather, Hudson Tyler, Jeslyn Ero, Makayla Ojentis, Nicholas Franklin, Okherra Prosper, Sophia Franklin, Tristan Bernard, Valentina Ravix and Zachary Taylor. Winners of the National Hispanic Recognition Award are Arturo Gigante, Sadie Munoz and Zoila Mills.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” CHS Principal Frank Sanchez said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

To be eligible for these awards, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are black, Hispanic or Latino, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”