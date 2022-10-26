Friends of the South Orange Public Library to hold jewelry sale

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the South Orange Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends members will get early bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

The sale will feature a huge selection of jewelry, including hundreds of pieces of fine jewelry, designer jewelry, sterling silver pieces, brand names, precious stones, vintage pieces, earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, pendants, brooches, cufflinks, watches, accessories and more, all priced to sell. The sale will also feature quality costume jewelry in the $1 to $15 range, and books!

The sales will take place in the library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange. All jewelry is donated. Sale proceeds will fund library services for the South Orange community. Cash, credit cards and debit cards will be accepted. Face masks are recommended.

To donate jewelry, visit tinyurl.com/exsa54zf. To volunteer at the sale, visit tinyurl.com/bdfvd52j. For more information, visit sopl.org/friends-of-sopl/.