Gather around Durand-Hedden’s historic open hearth on Jan. 22

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Visit Durand-Hedden House & Garden on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. for an annual tradition: open-hearth cooking expert and historical interpreter Margaret Quinn demonstrating cooking techniques based on an 18th-century Dutch-American cookbook. Menu items will include stewed duck, cabbage salad, pumpkin cornmeal pancakes and oliekocken. Children can participate in age-appropriate chores, allowing them to imagine what life might have been like for local children centuries ago.

This event will also be an opportunity to see the popular exhibit “Charm & Necessity: Maplewood Village Since 1888.” Since the exhibit’s opening in November, it has drawn hundreds of visitors.

Admission to the program as well as to the house is free. The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historic house museum, located at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. For more information, visit durandhedden.org.