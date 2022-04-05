Get ready for the Maplewood Garden Club’s 85th plant sale

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Plant sale operations at the Maplewood Garden Club are full-steam ahead and, after a few challenging years, everything is coming together to allow MGC to present its grand-scale plant sale once again. The annual sale, now in its 85th year, is the club’s only fundraiser; profits support the many programs, gardens, activities, scholarships and community services the club provides.

The sale will run Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All offerings are first-come, first-served.

Club members have been busy setting seeds, propagating, planting and nurturing thousands of plants — and thousands more will be delivered the week of the sale. Annuals and perennials for sun, part-shade and shade, plus vegetables, herbs, succulents and houseplants will all be available in the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, 187 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood, just in time for Mother’s Day.

For more information, please go to MGC’s website, www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.