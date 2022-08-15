Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2022-23

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building meeting hall, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The application form must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by the seasonal rental fee. Either a check made out to “township of Maplewood” or cash will be accepted. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting hall lobby at 4 p.m., at which time residents may enter their names on the sheet. Each person in line may enter only one name on the sign-in sheet. Individuals may sign up another individual by going to the back of the line after signing their name and working their way forward again. Those who sign the list must return at 6 p.m. to be assigned their space.

The allocation of spaces will start at 6 p.m. and is usually finished by 7 p.m. Benches will be distributed in the order in which applicants have signed in. Residents unable to sign in earlier may come anytime between 6 and 7 p.m. and still get a bench, if any remain.

Those who cannot make it to the town hall sign-up night can rent a space from the Maplewood Department of Public Works, 359 Boyden Ave., beginning at noon on Monday, Sept. 12.

This year the greenhouse season will be from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. For more information, contact greenhouse@maplewoodgardenclub.org.