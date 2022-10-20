Groundbreaking to be held for South Orange Commons project

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Community members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for South Orange Commons, located at 41-45 W. 3rd St. in South Orange, on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The development, which will provide affordable housing for low-income families and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is South Orange’s first 100-percent affordable housing project. The event will include music and light refreshments.

The project was made possible by a partnership between JESPY House, South Orange Village, Bergen County’s United Way/Madeline Housing Partners and Penwal Affordable Housing Corp. In total, South Orange Commons will contain 26 affordable apartment units. Sixteen units will be for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 10 units will be designated for families with a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Other amenities include a laundry room on each floor, community room and roof terrace.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this exciting project with such an outstanding array of partners,” village President Sheena Collum said. “Not only are we adhering to the village’s Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, but we are highlighting the great work of so many community members who have advocated for more affordable housing in town.”

“We are excited to gather with JESPY clients, staff and the entire South Orange community to break ground at South Orange Commons,” JESPY board of trustees President Ahadi Bugg-Levine said. “This project is years in the making and will allow many of our clients to stay in the town that they love and call home while also allowing new adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to join our community. The needs of people with disabilities are often overlooked when it comes to a community’s housing options. We are proud of the continued advocacy of our clients who contributed to make this day happen.”

“JESPY clients contribute greatly to our community in numerous ways. JESPY is fortunate to be a partner in this long-awaited project that will allow adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live in an inclusive community. We are excited to make this project a reality,” JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler said.