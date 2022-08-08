Huge savings await at Friends of the SOPL jewelry sales

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold four popup jewelry sales to benefit the South Orange Public Library on Thursday afternoons in September, from Sept. 8 through 29, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Friends popup sales will feature a choice selection of jewelry, including hundreds of pieces of fine jewelry, designer jewelry, sterling silver pieces, brand names, precious stones, vintage pieces, earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, pendants, brooches, cufflinks, watches, accessories and more, all priced to sell in a range of moderate prices. The sales will also feature quality costume jewelry at reasonable prices.

The sales will take place in the South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange. All jewelry sold has been donated. Sale proceeds will fund library services for the South Orange community. Cash, credit cards and debit cards accepted. Face masks are recommended.

To donate jewelry, volunteer for the sale or learn more, visit https://www.sopl.org/friends-of-sopl/.