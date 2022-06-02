Irvington and South Orange teachers receive donations for projects

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In May, SONIC Drive-In donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3. With this donation, SONIC helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country.

In Irvington, Thurgood Marshall Elementary School teacher Ashley Azurmendi received a combined donation of $50 for the project “Rise, Shine, Play and Learn” to purchase toys and activities.

“My students are wonderful children who unfortunately missed a lot of the typical social-emotional development due to quarantine. The years of playing together and learning to self-regulate in school were missed through no fault of their own,” Azurmendi wrote on her project’s donation page. “These toys that we use every morning allow me to help the students navigate social dilemmas and learn important lessons like turn taking, patience and sharing. We use morning bins every day in order to develop fine motor skills, engage our STEAM brains and to hone our social-emotional intelligence. And occasionally we even get to play with them later in the day too!”

In South Orange, South Mountain Elementary School teacher Marlee Taub received a combined donation of $50 for the project “Makey Makey.”

“I teach fourth-grade math, science, and social studies. My students are thoughtful, innovative, creative and inquisitive. By giving them opportunities to engage in STEM activities, they are able to take their learning to the next level,” Taub wrote on her project’s donation page. “These Makey Makey kits are a great way to include all learners in the engineering and design process. They will give students an opportunity to work collaboratively and think critically. My students are highly engaged in all STEM projects they are given and this class set would continue to expand their learning. It is also a great chance for them to utilize everyday objects and recreate their uses!”