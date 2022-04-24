JESPY clients present proceeds from sale of knitted flag pins to Ukrainian Orthodox Church

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — For the past few weeks, five JESPY House clients have dedicated themselves to knitting and crocheting Ukrainian flag pins. Currently being sold at the General Store Cooperative, 1875 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, and Rocket Ship Print Shop, 71 W. South Orange Ave. in South Orange, pins have also been purchased directly from JESPY by a number of local supporters.

During a recent event held at Judi House, one of JESPY’s program buildings, clients presented the proceeds of their efforts, a $1,000 check, to the Rev. Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension in Maplewood.

“We have, every day, stayed in church and collected items to send to Ukraine,” Hot said. “We really appreciate your help. This is a moment that deserves recognition, pictures, filming. I will share with my friends and community so that they can see that they have support.”

In addition to Hot and several staff members from his church, in attendance were the ladies of the JESPY knitting and crocheting team, the Rev. Jim Worth from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maplewood, clients from JESPY’s Day Habilitation program, JESPY staff, JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler, and JESPY community relations supervisor Tara Roberts, who initiated the flag pin project.