JESPY House clients win awards

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House nominated client Ari G. for the N.J. Association of Persons in Supported Employment’s Supported Employee of the Year Award. The organization presented the awards virtually during an event in March.

In March 2020, Ari accepted a position at Five Guys in Madison. He initially worked 20 hours per week, doing food prep, cleaning and sanitizing, and dishwashing. Ari loved the job but wanted to do more. After advocating with his supervisors to be trained on more tasks, Ari learned to cook hamburgers, grill and work as a cashier. Ari is now working a minimum of 35 hours per week at Five Guys.

A client in JESPY House’s Day Habilitation program since 2014, Alec R. has become widely known for his positive attitude, strides toward independence, determination and willingness to help others. Those attributes are the reason Alec was nominated and recently awarded a New Jersey Association of Community Providers STARS Award.

“In working with JESPY’s work readiness department, Alec has ambitious dreams of being a professional photographer,” said Mike Depoy, Day Habilitation/Transition Program supervisor. “He motivates other clients in following their dreams and interests as well.”

For more information about JESPY House, a South Orange–based nonprofit organization that enables adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and lead independent lives, visit www.jespy.org.

Photos Courtesy of JESPY House