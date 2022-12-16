JESPY House holds employer partnership breakfast

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Current and prospective employers joined JESPY House’s Work Readiness and Employment Engagement Department for an informative employer partnership breakfast on Dec. 8. The gathering, which was held at Elitist Coffee in South Orange, was a perfect opportunity for employers to network, share information and learn more about JESPY’s employment program and JESPY client employees.

Guest speakers included Elaine E. Katz, senior vice president of grants and communications at the Kessler Foundation, an expert in employment for people with disabilities; Robin Peacock, executive director of Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, a community volunteer site for JESPY’s prevocational services; and employer Kimberly Moye, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“Hiring someone with a disability can help to change the culture in your workplace,” said Katz, who offered a number of helpful suggestions to employers. “Also spend time looking for growth for people once they’ve been with your company for some time. What else can they do?”

“It’s all about doing what’s good for your business,” WREE manager Lisa Fiore said. “You want an employee who does a good job and we want our clients to have great job skills and to do their best.”

During the event, client words of thanks to employers were displayed on a poster board.

“I have learned a lot about the retail business. It has helped me develop my social skills, including my confidence and self esteem,” Parnell wrote.

“Thank you for being very supportive of me,” Jeanine wrote.

“I really enjoy working at this healthy and safe work environment. I also enjoy working with the customers,” Ari wrote.

“Thank you for helping me grow and expand my opportunities,” Artin wrote.

For more information about JESPY’s WREE program, email Fiore at [email protected]

Photos Courtesy of JESPY House