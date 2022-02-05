JESPY House welcomes Sicular as new board member

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House, a nonprofit organization in South Orange that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently welcomed Dr. Sandra Sicular to its board. An emergency medical physician with more than 10 years of expertise, Sicular is a resident of Maplewood who was born and raised in New York.

Sicular currently practices medicine at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway as a nocturnist. She recently completed her MBA at University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management. Her contribution to JESPY began as early as last year.

“As a local emergency medicine physician, I’m always looking for ways to improve community health and give back,” Sicular said. “During the pandemic, I was able to assist JESPY clients and staff with confusing questions about COVID. I enjoyed that I was able to make a difference in keeping their community healthier and at ease.”

Sicular completed her undergraduate degree as a double major in anthropology, and cell and molecular biology at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. She then finished her medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. Her residency in emergency medicine was completed at University Hospital in Newark. Working mainly with underserved communities, she has worked in hospitals in New York and New Jersey.

As a JESPY board member, Sicular looks forward to continuing to provide medical and health information where needed at JESPY.

“Additionally, I look forward to being part of the board’s Facilities Committee, working on JESPY’s future properties that will serve and provide for even more clients,” she said.

As a respite from her busy schedule, Sicular enjoys volunteering with community-based programs, remaining active in the South Orange–Maplewood community, traveling to various locales and spending time with loved ones. Sicular moved to Maplewood with her wife in 2017 to raise their two children.