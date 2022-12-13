JESPY partners with Shade Tree Group to plant trees in South Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To contribute to enhancing, beautifying and protecting the environment, JESPY joined the South Orange Environmental Commission’s Shade Tree Group and the Department of Public Works on Nov. 28 to plant three shade trees in the area of Meadowbrook Place.

In attendance were several JESPY clients and staff; Barbara Bour, an active Shade Tree Group member; and employees of the township’s DPW. One of the trees was planted in front of The Michael Och House – A Center for Aging at JESPY.

Clients’ participation in the Shade Tree Group is one of JESPY’s Inclusive Healthy Communities grant endeavors. The IHC grant, funded by the N.J. Department of Health, Division of Disability Services, provides opportunities for JESPY to partner with South Orange Village, the South Orange business community, the local neighborhood association and others to implement and work on projects that will make the local community more inclusive of people with disabilities.

Clients have participated in the group since the summer of 2021, when David Kraiker, who convenes the group, and group member Jessica Miller visited JESPY’s Judi House to conduct a presentation about the role clients could play.

“JESPY House clients have given us feedback about the routes they walk and where trees need planting, as well as offering to nurture and oversee the care of trees the town has planted near their properties,” Kraiker said. “Ongoing feedback from JESPY clients is much appreciated and sought after.”

Throughout their involvement, clients have taken part in monthly group phone calls and learned about the importance of planting trees. According to Kraiker, the Shade Tree Group strives to ensure that all neighborhoods and areas will be serviced with planted trees, adding that tree species diversity is a priority. The group uses tree management software for location planning.

“Because we have lost so many trees to diseases, (the) emerald ash borer and storms, we prioritize parks and streets with a high degree of loss,” Bour said. “The grass strips are often narrow, so we have been discussing options of planting street trees on the property side as we did for the JESPY property, because we believe trees will live longer due to more room for the root system.”

Photos Courtesy of JESPY House