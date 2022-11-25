JFS Cafe Europa holds swing music event for Holocaust survivors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, more than 30 Holocaust survivors and their caregivers sang along and danced at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s Cafe Europa, featuring the oldies and swing music with Rick P. of Ella Events.

Cafe Europa is a socialization program for Holocaust survivors that allows survivors to connect through shared experiences and add to their quality of life. JFS Cafe Europa is held bimonthly at Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange. For more information, call 973-637-1704.

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin

Pictured: Participating in a Nov. 15 Cafe Europa event are Holocaust survivors Gizella Mann and Sylvia Zyto; volunteer Sheila Appel; JFS Holocaust Service case manager Tova Reich; and Rick P. of Ella Events.