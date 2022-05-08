Join Durand-Hedden for ‘Piece by Piece: Quilting Through the Pandemic’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Like quilters of the past, local quilters found solace and motivation during the pandemic. Join Durand-Hedden House at The Woodland Parlor, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, to hear Meg Cox, an author and expert on quilting and family traditions, explore the art of quilting and how this historical craft has blossomed in the past two years.

Did you create a quilt during the pandemic? To bring your own quilt to share at 2 p.m., send an email request to patinkac@gmail.com with “Quilt Sharing” as the subject line. At 3 p.m., visit Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, to view an exhibit of antique quilts and to visit the country store.

Admission to the program as well as to the house and exhibit is free. Donations are appreciated. Bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Maplewood Community Fridge. For more information, visit www.durandhedden.org.