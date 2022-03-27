Join Durand-Hedden for ‘Treasure or Trinket: The Art of Appraisals’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden on Sunday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. to learn about assessing the value of antiques with expert appraiser Nick Dawes. Dawes, a Millburn resident, is senior vice president of Heritage Auctions, and a regular on “Antiques Roadshow.” This event takes place at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Visitor guidelines are as follows: limit one item per person; do bring ceramics, glass, metalwork and small pieces of furniture; don’t bring books, coins, jewelry, paintings or prints; and drop off items between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Durand-Hedden and Dawes are not responsible for loss or breakage of any items. For complete details, visit www.DurandHedden.org.

Durand-Hedden is working in cooperation with the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture to present this event. Admission to the program is free.