Longtime SOMSD staff member Ann Bodnar appointed as new assistant superintendent

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Superintendent of Schools Ronald G. Taylor announced the appointment of Ann Bodnar, a more than 20-year South Orange–Maplewood School District employee and district alumna, to the position of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction effective immediately, according to an Aug. 30 press release. The SOMA Board of Education approved the promotion of Bodnar from director of curriculum and instruction to her new position during its Aug. 25 meeting.

“Ms. Bodnar brings high expectations, accountability to results and a deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction to the position of assistant superintendent,” Taylor said. “Ann’s lineage as a proud product of SOMSD, as well as her legacy as an instructional leader, is well documented. Leading Clinton Elementary School out of ‘focus’ status” — an N.J. Department of Education determination for schools in need of targeted improvement — “and ascending to a position on the school district leadership team, represent Ms. Bodnar’s pragmatic approach to education. All who have had the pleasure of working with Ann know that she is a ‘roll your sleeves up’ instructional leader with an equity focus. Her work in the curriculum and instruction department with her predecessor and our academic supervisors has resulted in so many accomplishments that have benefited our students and staff. Including but not limited to, the launching of (online platforms) Canvas and Atlas, working with our IT director to close the digital divide during the COVID-19 emergency closure … as well as the implementation of Amistad, LGBTQ and AAPI curricular enhancements.”

A graduate of Columbia High School, Bodnar began her career in the district as a fifth-grade language arts and social studies teacher. In 2011 she transitioned to the role of assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, where she served for three years and provided leadership in the areas of data analysis, grade level meetings, technology integration, community programs and PTA activities. She was promoted to principal in 2016.

In 2019, Bodnar moved to central administration and was appointed the director of curriculum and instruction for the district. In this role, she spearheaded and led professional development for staff, managed assessment testing, brought the K-12 curriculum online via Atlas so that it is accessible to parents and teachers, and led a partnership with CodeJoy which brings coding to elementary schools via their media specialists.

“It is an honor to be named the district’s new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction,” Bodnar said. “I am lucky to have been a part of this community for my entire life and am excited to continue my commitment to our staff, families and most importantly our SOMSD students. I look forward to bringing my equity lens into curriculum and instruction to ensure that all students are given the same opportunity to access an education where they feel seen, heard, and part of something bigger than themselves, so that they can succeed not only in school, but in life.”

Bodnar received a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Scranton in 2011 and completed her undergraduate degree at Kean University in elementary education in 1997.

A search for a new director of curriculum and instruction will begin immediately.