Maplewood Garden Club to kick off season with Tobias Fox

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Community-based agriculture is the process of demonstrating the harmonious relationship between people, nature and community. Join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 when Tobias Fox presents “Urban Agriculture as a Catalyst for Community Development.”

As founder and managing director of the community-driven, nonprofit organization Newark Science and Sustainability Inc., and founder and facilitator of the Newark Community Food System, Fox has demonstrated collaborative leadership on a grassroots level for 10 years. Aside from being a writer and having a decade of independent publishing experience, he is a professional organizer, urban farmer, photographer and coordinator of the annual Sustainable Living Empowerment Conference. More recently, he has expanded his global outreach into the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Uganda, and has earned many accolades for his work.

His presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live question-and-answer session. This meeting will be held at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road. For those unable to attend, a Zoom link will be posted on MGC’s website at www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.