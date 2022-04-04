Maplewood store celebrates grand opening on World Autism Awareness Day

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beloved Bath celebrated its official grand opening in Maplewood on Saturday, April 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owners Pam Kattouf and Pat Miller had the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon on World Autism Awareness Day with some of the individuals with autism who work for Beloved Bath.

Beloved Bath is a bath products and candle company with a mission is to provide meaningful employment for people with autism. All of the store’s products are made onsite at the Maplewood location.

“Individuals with autism are often underestimated and underemployed,” Miller said. “Their skill set lends itself beautifully to the tasks we have at Beloved Bath, from making soaps and candles to packaging items. They take great pride in their work and they help us create our bestselling line of products.”

“Individuals with autism provide an untapped pool of talent and contribute to our business in so many ways,” Kattouf said. “We believe it is so important to highlight their potential.”

Pam and Pat have also recently launched the Beloved Bath Charitable Foundation, which serves to improve the lives of adults with autism and related disabilities. To learn more, visit www.belovedbathcharitablefoundation.org.