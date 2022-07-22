Meadowland Park Conservancy, village bring cornhole classic to the park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — After a successful first run in November in the Sloan Street parking lot, South Orange Village chose to move its cornhole tournament to a larger and more shaded venue, partnering with the Meadowland Park Conservancy to produce the second South Orange Cornhole Classic. Twenty two-person teams gathered next to the Skate House in perfect summer weather on July 16 to vie for the crown.

“Being able to expand the event in such a beautiful venue was important to us after the first year,” South Orange Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Peter Travers said, “and partnering with the MPC meant we could make the event even better.”

Local brewery SOMA Brewing Co. was on site to serve three of its locally themed brews and a percentage of every sale is being donated to the MPC.

Twenty teams were eventually winnowed down to two, who battled it out under the trees as the sun set. In the end, the Reigning Men defeated the Maryland Marauders in a tense third game rubber match that was decided by the last toss. The finalists received gift cards to The Fox & Falcon, as well as gift packs from SOMA Brewing Co. and the MPC. The Reigning Men were also champions in November and vow to be back to three-peat.

Both South Orange Village and the MPC are planning to produce a fall version of the cornhole classic around Halloween.

For more information about the MPC, visit www.meadowlandpark.org.

Photos Courtesy of Matt Glass