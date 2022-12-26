New book on Maplewood highlights achievements of many current residents

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Maplewood Compendium,” the first new book written specifically about Maplewood in almost 25 years, according to author Dan Kaslow, has just been published. Based on extensive, original research by longtime Maplewood resident Kaslow, this 127-page book covers every aspect of Maplewood in its 12 chapters. Included are mini-biographies of hundreds of Maplewood residents, past and present — including a few whose fame could be termed notoriety.

Many residents — through their civic engagement or business operations in the community — gained recognition through their efforts within the broader realm of American society, with successes in the arts, music, literature, journalism, law, education, politics, medicine, science, technology, sports and real estate.

“Most of the people from earlier eras are unknown by most unless they’re a serious local history buff,” Kaslow said. “Even those of more recent times will likely be remembered only by some of the town’s elders. Without this book, the vast majority of these people will likely be soon forgotten entirely without getting the recognition they deserve.”

In addition to the chapters about current or former residents, the book provides some historic lists, such as population statistics since 1880, all Maplewood mayors and 50 historic homes in the community. The book offers brief histories of the oldest businesses, virtually every religious institution, and more than 80 existing or past civic, service, sports, arts, social and business organizations. It also traces the town’s school system and individual schools, roads, parks and libraries, and meaningful events, celebrations and sites that are integral parts of the town’s history.

The book represents the culmination of decades of casual research into Maplewood’s history by Kaslow, building on his years as a docent at Durand-Hedden House, and exhaustive research during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. As a result, virtually all of that work was done online, with limited access to hard-copy and library resources; all of the local online news platforms, including Village Green, TapInto, Patch, Maplewood Online and Maplewood Matters, were valuable sources for more recent periods. Kaslow was also able to meet with David Worrall, publisher of the News-Record of Maplewood & South Orange, who provided original special Maplewood editions published in 1989 and 1997 in commemoration of the town’s diamond anniversary.

In deciding how to market the book, Kaslow selected Words Bookstore in Maplewood as the exclusive retailer for sale of the book.

“We had no idea what the interest would be, but we’ve had success and have already placed several reorders for the book. We even display copies of the book at our front desk,” a Words staff member said.

The book is also available in the Maplewood Memorial Library, having recently been placed in its official catalog after a review by library staff. It has also been accepted for inclusion by the Springfield Public Library and is being considered by the Newark Public Library and other nearby libraries that have local history areas.

“I have tried to create a book for Maplewood locals, former and current, that is fun and informative,” Kaslow said. “But I also hope that I provided a useful service and valuable resource for the community. Maplewood is a town that takes pride in its history through the active work of the Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission. I hope this book expands the scope and knowledge of our town’s history.”