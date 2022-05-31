NJAW invests $850,000 in Maplewood infrastructure

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — New Jersey American Water announced May 27 that it will replace approximately 2,100 feet of aging water main in Maplewood from now through mid-July. The company will upgrade the aging 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1900s with new 16-inch ductile iron main along Baker Street from Ridgewood Road to Maplewood Avenue and from Dunnell Road to Burnet Street.

The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 14 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, NJAW will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines within the next 10 years.

This $850,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community.

CRJ Contracting Inc. is completing the work. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in late summer and fall of 2022.