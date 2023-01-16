Oheb Shalom Congregation hires new executive director

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange has hired Michelle Strassberg as its new executive director to oversee all synagogue operations. After an extensive interview process, the executive director search committee selected Strassberg for her experience and enthusiasm.

Strassberg started her transition before the new year, with help from her predecessor, Linda Griffler, who held the position for 16 years before retiring this past December. Strassberg officially began at the start of January.

Strassberg comes to Oheb Shalom with 10 years of experience in synagogue management.

“Executive director is a multifaceted role,” Strassberg said, “and there are many entities to collaborate with. I am lucky to have an amazing staff, innovative and energized clergy, a supportive board of trustees, and a well-established preschool and religious school. I have experienced such a warm welcome. I’m excited to continue this journey and grow with Oheb Shalom Congregation.”