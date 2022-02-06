Open-hearth cooking at Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Durand-Hedden House and chef Jesse Jones for “Open Hearth Cooking: Explore African American Foodways” on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors also can view an exhibit about African Americans who fought for women’s suffrage. Admission is free; proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Jones’ culinary DNA was developed during childhood summers in North Carolina, where his grandmother’s cast iron stove was the source of many memorable food experiences. Today, he continues to be influenced by her legacy, bridging past and present through interpreting classic southern dishes with French techniques. At Durand-Hedden, he will explore these traditions with an engaging demonstration and presentation.

The event will be at the Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. For more information, visit www.durandhedden.org.