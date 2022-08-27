Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.

This year’s event will include a live band, DJ, bagpipers, food and beverage pairings, and the popular oyster bar. Tickets can be purchased at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/tickets/ or at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

“Our committee has worked diligently over these past two years to continue to honor our mission and raise necessary funds to support local families during COVID,” said Grace Miller, co-founder of the Robert. J. Miller Foundation. “Although our annual Oysterfest event was on hiatus during the pandemic, we were grateful to present donations to more than 12 families in the area who had either a sudden loss of a family member or are facing stress due to medical bills or financial crisis during these difficult times. We can’t wait to gather under the tents again to celebrate and provide health resources on melanoma awareness for our community.”

This year’s event will not offer general admission tickets and children’s activities as the organizers remain cautious of COVID-19 protocols in the local community for indoor events and working with young children. The event will also not include on-site skin screenings for melanoma but will have resources available with recommendations for individuals to find local dermatologists.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, nonprofit organization based in Maplewood, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a Maplewood resident of many years who died after a two-year battle from melanoma.