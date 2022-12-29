Police search for perpetrator of brazen, daylight assault at Maplewood home

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a man approached a home on Washington Park in Maplewood and knocked on the door several times, according to a Dec. 29 press statement from the Maplewood Police Department. The resident opened the door slightly to inquire who was knocking. The man pushed the door open, causing a physical altercation with the homeowner. The homeowner was able to get away, and the perpetrator left the home and entered a vehicle, driving off toward Ridgewood Road. It was reported that the man had a handgun by his waistband. There were no major injuries to the homeowner. EMS arrived on scene for evaluation and it was determined no further medical assistance was needed. No items were reported taken from the home.

The male is described as medium brown complexion, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was reported to be wearing a surgical mask and gray sweatpants with a black handgun by the front waistband of the pants. The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored four-door Subaru.

Information on this assault was shared with other area police agencies. The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation and extra patrol officers have been assigned to the area. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Maplewood police at 973-762-3400.