‘Remember & Tell’ Holocaust service returns to SOMA for 45th year

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 45th annual South Orange/Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service, “Remember & Tell,” will be Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. at Oheb Shalom Congregation, 170 Scotland Road in South Orange. The service will be held in person with an option to watch via livestream. All are welcome. The link for the livestream and more information are available at www.rememberandtell.org/2022. A march of remembrance will precede the service and start in Spiotta Park on South Orange Avenue in South Orange at 3 p.m. Masks and vaccinations will be required for the indoor service.

This year’s service will feature Anne Millman, who will share the compelling story of her family’s deportation, endurance and survival during and after the war. The Nazis invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, less than four months after Millman’s parents, David and Sarna Weichman, were married in Warsaw. David, a young artist, believed they should all flee the country, but his bride’s family disagreed. Millman’s presentation takes listeners from those early moments, when crucial decisions had to be made, through an odyssey that eventually led to her parents’ survival and her own birth while the war was still going on. Only many years later did Millman learn of the most basic elements of their secret and complicated journey through a harrowing period of history.

Local officials and clergy will participate in the service and march. Three local choirs — Kol Dodi, Voices in Harmony and the Oheb Chorale — will lend their voices and collective musical talent to the program.

The Sister Rose Thering Holocaust Education Award will be bestowed on Maplewood resident and long-time Holocaust Memorial Committee member Eve Morawski.

The annual Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Service was established in 1977 by Max Randall of Maplewood, Rabbi Jehiel Orenstein of Congregation Beth El in South Orange and Sister Rose Thering of Seton Hall University.