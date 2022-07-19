Ridgewood Commons sells in South Orange for fourth time since 1999

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the fourth time since 1999, Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the sale of Ridgewood Commons, a 66-unit five-story multifamily midrise located at 10 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange. Gebroe-Hammer Executive Vice President David Jarvis exclusively represented the seller, 10 North Ridgewood Road LLC, and procured the unnamed buyer, a private investor who acquired the property for an undisclosed price, according to a July 12 press release.

“Ridgewood Commons is a highly regarded icon known for its classic architecture and unique interior design touches that make it distinctive for its era and, of course, today,” said Jarvis, who first sold the 1940-built property for the original developer back in 1999 and three more times thereafter.

Comprising a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom/two-bath layouts, Ridgewood Commons’ distinguishing features include tiered steps between rooms in select units, arched entryways, an art-deco lobby and a high-identity canopied lobby entry. All apartment homes have newly renovated modern kitchens and bathrooms and all common areas have been updated. Exterior enhancements range from a new roof and windows to facade and pointing.

“South Orange’s Village Center is one of the most high-demand, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in the state,” Jarvis said. “Thanks to a highly strategic location at the intersection of two major county thoroughfares of Scotland Road and South Orange Avenue — as well as the Valley Street extension — this business district and its eclectic collection of shops and iconic storefronts is the hub for happenings in the entire region.”