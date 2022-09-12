Scholar to discuss ancient coins at SHU talk

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery, in partnership with The Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute at Seton Hall University, will present a talk by scholar Caterina Agostini illuminating the role coins play in shaping perceptions and experiences of cultures, economies and societies. “Currency, Culture and the Ron D’Argenio Collection of Coins and Antiquities” will take place Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Beck Rooms on the first floor of the University Libraries, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Register at shu.libcal.com/event/9584815.

Agostini, of Notre Dame University, is the inaugural D’Argenio Fellow in History and Data Visualization, awarded to outstanding scholars that use alumnus Ron D’Argenio’s collection of Greco-Roman and Byzantine coins and artifacts as the basis for original research in the classics and humanities.

D’Argenio donated this collection — which portrays the arc of European history from the Greek city-states to the Hellenistic kingdoms, the Roman Republic and Empire, and the Byzantine Empire — to Seton Hall in 2001.