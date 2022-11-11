Seton Hall expands presence in Newark, opens welcome center, satellite space

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University has expanded its presence in Newark with a satellite space and welcome center in the heart of the city’s Gateway Complex, according to an Oct. 31 press release.

An open house preview for the space was held Nov. 9, before the first home game of the season for the Seton Hall Pirates men’s basketball team. The Pirates play their home games at the Prudential Center, just yards away.

The Gateway Complex, which was recently expanded and extensively remodeled with an investment of more than $50 million, links three Class A office towers totaling more than 1.6 million square feet through a massive 100,000 square foot retail/dining concourse known as “The Junction.”

Through a skybridge, The Junction connects the Gateway Complex directly to Newark Penn Station on one side and destinations such as the Prudential Center, Seton Hall University School of Law, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and a Doubletree by Hilton, among other commercial spaces — and several new residential developments currently under construction. The Gateway Complex anticipates 75,000 walking visitors per week.

With flooring made to resemble a basketball court and comfortable seating throughout, Seton Hall’s newest satellite space is slated for use as a home for pregame receptions for men’s basketball, alumni meetups and information sessions for prospective students. The space will also serve as a concierge admissions location for potential undergraduate and graduate students.

The space is also envisioned as another home for some of Seton Hall’s many longstanding, Newark-focused community outreach programs, including public health, financial literacy, pro-bono legal services and nonprofit internships.

Also, Seton Hall University’s College of Nursing has been awarded a $3.6 million grant by the Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration through its nurse education, practice, quality and retention-mobile health training program.

The Seton Hall University College of Nursing and the city of Newark’s nurse-led mobile health training project allows graduate students in the college’s adult-gerontology primary care, pediatric primary care and the new psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner programs to engage in a semester-long clinical experience on the mobile health care units.

“This is just one more step in our longstanding relationship with Newark,” university President Joseph E. Nyre said. “Our law school has been in downtown Newark since 1951 and at its present location at the corner of Raymond Boulevard and Market Street since 1991. We are proud to have played a part in Newark’s renaissance and just as pleased to continue as a partner in its flourishing.”

The welcome center will be staffed by a full-time Seton Hall ambassador who will serve as a liaison for Seton Hall programs and admissions, and help to facilitate gatherings within the space for alumni, fans, friends, and prospective students and families.

“This space is ideal for us,” Nyre said. “Just a few steps away from our law school and, literally, our home court. We look forward to welcoming current and future Setonians, friends and fans alike to the excitement of being here.”

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall University