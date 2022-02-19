Seton Hall U. hosts virtual graduate open house

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host its annual graduate open house as a live virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon. The event offers attendees the opportunity to prepare for their graduate school journey.

Participants can learn more about the university’s graduate and certificate programs in the high-demand fields of business, communication, international relations, education, counseling, health care administration, occupational therapy, law, nursing, data science, social work and more. Breakout sessions hosted will allow attendees to hear about career opportunities in the fields they are most interested in and ask questions regarding admission requirements and curriculum.

Prospective students can also connect with program directors as well as current students and alumni, who will offer a first-hand perspective about their own experiences as graduate students and relay how their time at Seton Hall informed and aided their professional and personal growth. During the graduate open house, participants can take virtual tours of Seton Hall’s South Orange campus as well as the state-of-the-art health sciences campus in Nutley and School of Law in Newark. Attendees can also join breakout sessions hosted by different support service units at Seton Hall.

“The graduate open house has provided an engaging and informative experience to prospective Seton Hall graduate students for many years, and this year’s virtual program promises to be no exception,” associate provost for academic and graduate affairs Christopher Cuccia said. “In the current labor market, an increasing percentage of jobs are requiring advanced degrees. A graduate degree generally offers numerous benefits professionally — whether someone wants to switch fields, advance in their current role or differentiate themselves among the competition. Furthermore, if someone’s interest is in personal enrichment, there is nothing better than being an active, life-long learner.”

Seton Hall offers graduate, certificate and continuing education courses on both full- and part-time bases. Programs are designed for working professionals with night and weekend options and are available online, on campus or in a hybrid format.

An application fee waiver will be issued to those who attend the graduate open house and then subsequently apply to a graduate program.

To learn more about the virtual event, visit http://www.shu.edu/Grad or contact the Office of Graduate Affairs at 973-275-2892.