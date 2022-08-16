Seton Hall U. to present Robin Roberts with achievement award

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Robin Roberts, who has connected with athletes, entertainers, fans and viewers for decades — first at ESPN and for the last 20 years on “Good Morning America” — will be honored with a Lifetime Professional Achievement Award by the new Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media at a special gala on Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Roberts has been one of the preeminent sports broadcast journalists of her era. She has won numerous Emmy Awards, including four at “Good Morning America,” and most recently the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show as host and executive producer of “Turning the Tables” on Disney+. She has been honored with The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, and has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. She is also a two-time cancer survivor and has teamed with Be the Match to help raise awareness for the need for bone marrow donors.

The Center for Sports Media at Seton Hall University was launched in the fall of 2021 with a donation from sports journalist and Seton Hall alumnus Bob Ley ’76, who anchored the SportsCenter desk with Roberts at ESPN.

“The Center for Sports Media is already bursting with activity benefiting our students, and it holds tremendous promise,” Ley said. “Our gala on Sept. 15 will gather friends and supporters of the center to celebrate our official launch and set our ambitious course. To recognize my dear friend and colleague Robin with our inaugural award will cap the night, as she so perfectly embodies the professional and personal qualities that will further inspire our students.”

“We are proud to be honoring Robin Roberts at this momentous occasion,” saidRenee Robinson, interim dean of Seton Hall’s College of Communication and the Arts. “She has helped convey countless powerful stories that touch our lives, while exercising the highest journalistic standards through her lengthy and rich career. Her identity as a woman of color in a field historically dominated by men is a beacon of hope for many young people studying sports media at Seton Hall.”

Tickets to the event and sponsorships are still available. Direct inquiries to www.shu.edu/sportsmediagala, 973-378-9876 or barbara.geiger@shu.edu.