Seton Hall University receives $1.14M for simulation lab and training

NUTLEY, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Interprofessional Health Sciences campus in Nutley — home to its School of Health and Medical Sciences and its College of Nursing — will receive a major boost through federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, and Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker.

“I have toured the IHS campus on several occasions,” Pascrell said, “and each time I have been incredibly impressed with the teaching and learning that is taking place. I am delighted we were able to secure this needed funding for this worthy institution. The skills our future health care professionals will learn through these lab upgrades will benefit New Jerseyans throughout the 9th District and all of New Jersey for decades to come.”

Anticipating continued increases in demand for health care education, Seton Hall requested funds for: enhancements to the simulation lab experience; construction of control rooms; simulation education equipment; and resources to mimic points of care. These investments will help ensure students receive as modern and authentic an experience as possible.

Kathryn A. Sanok, coordinator of the clinical skills lab in the College of Nursing, along with Jennifer McCarthy, director of clinical simulation in the School of Health and Medical Sciences, prepared the funding proposal.

The project will provide new equipment and upgrades to the simulation center on the IHS campus to ensure future nurses, occupational therapists, physician assistants, physical therapists, speech language pathologists and athletic trainers are clinically ready before interacting with real patients.

Sanok and McCarthy said in a joint statement, “The upgrades and equipment will allow our College of Nursing and School of Health and Medical Sciences to prepare future health care professionals to work in a patient-centered, integrated health care delivery system and will address health care workforce shortages and demand throughout New Jersey and beyond.”

“This outcome was the result of months of determined work by faculty and staff in our College of Nursing and School of Health and Medical Sciences, our government relations staff, and Seton Hall advocates in the nation’s capital, like Congressman Pascrell and Sens. Booker and Menendez,” SHU President Joseph E. Nyre said. “We are grateful to each of them for their commitment to Seton Hall and a healthier New Jersey.”