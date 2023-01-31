Seton Hall University to hold live test of emergency siren and PirateAlert system

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11:55 a.m., Seton Hall University in South Orange will conduct a live test of its emergency siren and PirateAlert system. If needed, a retest of the systems will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 11:55 a.m. The emergency siren system is designed to alert the campus community of an emergency situation that requires immediate attention.

There is no need to take action during this test. The siren test will consist of a siren wail tone preceded and followed by a voice announcement indicating that it is a test. If the siren is activated in an actual emergency, you should: Stop, listen to the message and take the appropriate protective measures.

The siren test will be immediately followed by a test of the PirateAlert system. The test message will be sent to students, faculty and staff via multiple communications methods, including cell phone voice call, text messaging, broadcast email, Alertus and landline telephone.

For additional information on the emergency siren system, visit shu.edu/go/sireninfo.