Seton Hall’s online nursing program again ranks best in New Jersey

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — U.S. News and World Report has once again recognized Seton Hall University as having one of the top programs in the nation for its online graduate nursing programs.

This year the program was ranked 33rd in the nation out of 203 programs at colleges and universities across the United States that met the criteria for inclusion. Placing 33rd out of 203 programs in the U.S. News ranking puts Seton Hall in the top 16 percent of all programs in the nation, fourth among all Catholic colleges and universities and once again the top-ranked program in New Jersey.

“We are honored to be recognized again as one of the nation’s best online nursing programs,” College of Nursing Dean Marie Foley said. “We are New Jersey’s oldest College of Nursing and its best, and our online master’s degree program has begun to receive the recognition it deserves. Personalized, convenient for working professionals and led by world-class faculty, it has made the next career step possible for scores of nurses who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get a graduate degree.”

In 2022, in its most recent ranking of undergraduate nursing programs, U.S. News & World Report ranked Seton Hall’s College of Nursing at 51 in the nation — having ranked a total of 681 undergraduate nursing programs across the United States. That ranking at 51 places Seton Hall among the top 7 percent of all programs nationally and No.1 in New Jersey.