SHU dean assumes international leadership role

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Professor Brian B. Shulman, the dean of Seton Hall University’s School of Health and Medical Sciences, was officially inducted as the president of the International Association of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Formerly called the International Association of Logopedics and Phoniatrics, this is a global nonprofit organization of communication, voice, speech-language pathology, audiology and swallowing professionals working to advance research and innovation in these related fields. Its name was recently changed to reflect the evolution of the organization’s membership, purpose and scientific developments.

The association’s previous president, Pam Enderby, formally passed the baton to Shulman at the association’s general assembly meeting on Aug. 4, 2022, in Birkirkara, Malta — home of its international headquarters. Enderby, professor emeritus of the School of Health and Related Research at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, had served as president since 2019.

Shulman has been a member of the association for 15 years, and an executive board member since 2010. He also served as the organization’s treasurer from 2016 to 2019.

“IALP will continue to grow its influence to the benefit of those with communication problems and the professions that serve them under the leadership of Dr. Shulman,” Enderby said. “His knowledge, leadership skills, expertise and personal qualities give me total confidence.”

A fellow of three national organizations, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions and the National Academies of Practice, Shulman is frequently invited to present to international, national, state and local-level professional groups. He has served in numerous leadership positions within ASHA, including a three-year term as the organization’s vice president for speech-language pathology practice. He is currently serving his third three-year term with the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.

In 2018, Shulman and colleague Nina Capone of the Department of Speech-Language Pathology, published the third edition of their textbook, “Language Development: Foundations, Processes, and Clinical Applications.” He also served as editor of “Pediatric Speech and Language: Perspectives on Interprofessional Practice,” an issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America by Elsevier.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve IALP as its next president,” Shulman said. “I look forward to promoting IALP’s mission and vision for all those worldwide who experience communication challenges.”

Dr. Shulman’s presidential term began in early August and will extend for three years, culminating at IALP’s 33rd world congress in Tel Aviv, Israel, in August 2025. For more information, visit ialpasoc.info.