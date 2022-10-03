SOMA Board of Education candidates debate on Oct. 10

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District Presidents Council and League of Women Voters will jointly present a 2022 Board of Education candidates debate at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in the district meeting room at 525 Academy St. in Maplewood.

The debate will include the five candidates who are currently vying for the three open seats on the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education: Regina Eckert, Bill Gifford, Will Meyer, Ritu Pancholy, and Nubia Wilson. Each term is for three years.

The debate may include questions on topics such as curriculum, equity and inclusion, special education, communication, and safety and security. It will be moderated by Cathy Kazan of the Wayne League of Women Voters. A livestream option will also be available.