SOMA merchants support the South Orange Rescue Squad

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange Rescue Squad announced in February that the following merchants in South Orange and Maplewood are participating in a discount card for squad members: BK Lobster, Parkwood Diner, HLS Juice Bar & Grill, Harusame Japanese Cuisine, CKO Kickboxing, Maplewood Pizza, NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop, BGR, Roman Gourmet, Chipoba, Pandang, Cait and Abby’s Bakery, Ani Ramen House, Kitchen a la Mode, Papillon 25, Grid Iron Waffle Shop, True Salvage Cafe, Village Diner, Sadie’s, Perch Home and Town Hall Deli.

“This is another way our communities are supporting the important work of the squad by providing discounts to our valuable EMTs, (which) helps with recruiting and retention,” SORS Chief Victor Rothstein said.

Visit the new squad website for CPR classes and other important information at www.southorangerescuesquad.org.