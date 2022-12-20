SOMSD appoints three directors to district leadership roles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved three district appointments. Zoila A. Correa, the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, was appointed director of curriculum and instruction; Tunde Adedoyin has been appointed director of human resources; and Kerri Waibel has been appointed director of access and equity.

Correa brings more than 20 years of educational experience with extensive knowledge of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards, as well as the Next Generation Science Standards. Prior to joining the district, Correa served as a middle school math teacher for the West New York School District. While there, she also served as the district master teacher of mathematics for K-6, where she addressed the instructional needs of more than 175 educators by reinforcing and enhancing teaching practices through innovative learning techniques. In this role, she also analyzed relevant performance data, revised curricula, planned and implemented professional development for teachers, and enhanced classroom instruction through many methodologies.

Correa also has a personal success story as a daughter of immigrants and a first-generation citizen. She received two master’s degrees in educational leadership and the art of teaching, and completed her undergraduate degree from New Jersey City University in psychology and elementary education. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in educational leadership with a specialization in curriculum and instruction with an anticipated completion date of March 2023.

“We are always pleased when we are able to leverage and promote the skillsets of an internal candidate,” Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor said. “As the current assistant principal at Clinton Elementary, Ms. Correa has proven herself to be an empathetic leader and has had a tremendous impact on school operations. We believe her familiarity with the district’s educational and community objectives will continue to make a difference in always keeping curriculum goals at the forefront for students’ success.”

Adedoyin, the incoming director of human resources, is replacing Stacey Robinson, who is retiring at the end of the year. Adedoyin is an alumnus of SOMSD with more than 16 years of human resource experience in the education sector. In his current role, he serves as the manager of human resources at Hackensack Public Schools, where he serves as a member of the district’s leadership team and collaborates with other units on district initiatives, strategy, management and overall direction. He brings extensive knowledge of human capital, collective bargaining, performance evaluation, strategic and business planning, policy development, employee relations, and change management. Adedoyin received his master’s degree in educational administration from Montclair State University and completed his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University in criminal justice. He has previously held roles in the Teaneck, Trenton, Orange and Newark school districts. He will begin his role with the district in mid-February.

Finally, Waibel brings more than 20 years of experience in education, with roles as a teacher, principal and former director of curriculum and instruction. Throughout Waibel’s teaching and leadership tenure, she expanded access to student programming and increased achievement for all students in the area of Algebra 1, STEAM, ELA and mathematics. She also created and implemented restorative practices to support students’ social and emotional growth, reduce time out of school for discipline, and build positive relationships between children, families and the school community.

Waibel has presented to educators on the topics of equity in action, culturally responsive practices and sexual health education implementation, among others. She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and an undergraduate degree from Montclair State University. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in educational leadership.

“We are pleased to have these key central office roles filled with such high-caliber candidates,” Taylor said. “Their breadth of experience will enable the district to continue to serve the needs of students and staff, and expand our ability to implement key initiatives.”

Photos Courtesy of SOMSD