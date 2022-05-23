SOMSD assistant superintendent resigns to pursue expanded leadership role

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District announced May 19 that Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Matthew Friedman will be leaving the district at the end of the school year to pursue an opportunity to lead the Ocean City School District in South Jersey as its new superintendent of schools.

Friedman joined the SOMSD in 2020 and assisted as it transitioned into virtual learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During Friedman’s tenure, the district introduced its first formal dual-enrollment program with Kean University for selected middle school students; brought the K-12 curriculum online via Atlas so that it is accessible to parents and teachers; introduced the Portrait of a Graduate system to the district; led a partnership with CodeJoy to bring coding to elementary schools via their media specialists; and, with the technology department, assisted in implementing the district’s one-to-one technology initiative in which each student now has access to a computer device.

“We are proud to have impacted Dr. Friedman’s journey and wish him well as he takes a bit of SOMSD with him to support the students and community of Ocean City,” SOMA Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor said.

The district will soon begin its search for a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and does not anticipate that the process will disrupt the district’s operations.