South Mountain YMCA and East Orange Y to celebrate Healthy Kids Day

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The South Mountain YMCA will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13 Jefferson Ave. in Maplewood and the East Orange YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 N. Arlington Ave. in East Orange.

The South Mountain YMCA event will feature bounce houses, arts and crafts, a dunk tank, a DJ, games, prizes, a family fun zone and more. To learn more, contact the Y at 973-758-9039 or visit metroymcas.org/HKD.

The East Orange YMCA event will feature fun, active play and educational activities, including bounce houses, a gaming truck, a live DJ, face painting, raffles and giveaways, refreshments, and more. The event will feature fire truck demos from the East Orange Fire Department, and include local community organizations such as the East Orange Police Department, Parents Engaging Parents, NJ Jackals and more. The Y will also host a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic and education series in partnership with the city of East Orange during Healthy Kids Day; vaccines will be available for residents ages 5 through 17.