South Mountain YMCA launches annual support campaign

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Mountain YMCA recently launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in the local community has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard K. Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes the South Mountain Y. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors — all to create a better us.”

This past year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the South Mountain Y to: serve more than 100 families in need through Y programs; provide financial assistance to one in 12 children in summer camp, one in 15 children in school-age child care programs and one in in 14 children in early learning programs; and provide more than 46 memberships to individuals or families in need.

This year, the South Mountain Y hopes to raise $270,000 through its “Magic Moments Start with YOU” campaign so more families can participate in programs like Y child care and summer camp, regardless of their ability to pay.

“It is our mission to make sure every child, teen and family can participate in our dynamic programming, regardless of their financial circumstances. A successful annual campaign in 2022 will ensure we continue creating magical experiences for all,” said James Goodger, district executive director at the South Mountain Y. “As requests for financial assistance rise, we will continue to meet that need. We are driven and dedicated to serving our community and so thankful that so many recognize the importance of our work.”

For more information about and to donate to the South Mountain Y, visit givebutter.com/SMY.