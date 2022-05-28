South Orange Downtown farmers market returns June 1

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Downtown farmers market returns for its 31st season on Wednesday, June 1, in the Sloan Street parking lot, across from the NJ Transit station. This year the market is growing, with new vendors added each week. The market will be stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, nuts, meats, pickles, olives, jam, homemade ice cream, apple cider, soul food, beer, and more.

In celebration of the opening day on June 1, the market will offer a free reusable tote bag with a purchase from any vendor at the market while supplies last. Limited to one bag per shopper.

Participating full-season vendors are: Alstede Farms, BelleJohns’ Soul Food, Caribbean Fusion Sauces and Spices, Gourmet Nuts and Dried Fruit, Grandma Emma’s, Josh Chocolates, Nitjuan Designs, Paolo’s Kitchen, Smoke Shed BBQ, Stony Hill Farms, Top Shelf Plus LLC, Verde Harvest and Vesco Foods.

Part-season vendors are: The Ace of Hearts, Aya Styled Creations, DHOL, Four City Brewing, Jana’s Jammy, LB Novelties, Natruli Allure, Pamcakes Sweets and Treats, Spicegrove Roselle, SavonbyRene, The Little Scent Shoppe, The Pour of Hearts, Urban GLO and WrapKulture.

The market will open weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 26. There will be weekly specials and activities at the market, including storytime presented by the South Orange Public Library, children’s activities, live music, vendor specials and more. Visit www.southorangedowntown.org to view the latest list of vendors and list of upcoming market events.