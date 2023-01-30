South Orange Downtown to spotlight black entrepreneurs, community leaders

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of the public are invited to join South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Papillon 25, 25 Valley St., for a Black History Month celebration recognizing black entrepreneurs and community leaders in the district and the impact they have made on this community. Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music from Valarie Adams & the Dimension Band, and a cash bar while mingling with business owners and SOMA community members.

Visit southorangedowntown.org to learn more.