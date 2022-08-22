South Orange Elks continue to support Girls Helping Girls. Period.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 donated $1,500 to the local organization Girls Helping Girls. Period. The money was a portion of the Gratitude Grant awarded from the Elks National Foundation. Girls Helping Girls. Period., created from a one-time collection drive in 2015, is now a family-run nonprofit organization in South Orange that specializes in the collection and distribution of feminine hygiene products. GHGP’s mission is to supply those in need with the products that can help them lead productive, healthy lives, while educating about period poverty and advocating for equity.