South Orange Elks host Ladies Night dance party

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 hosted its second Ladies Night dance party for the Maplewood and South Orange community and it did not disappoint. The lodge was packed, and ladies danced for hours while Elk Preston Olson played the hits and took requests, keeping the dance floor jiving. Specialty cocktails were mixed by the talented Elks bartenders and women posed with friends in a photo booth sponsored by local business You & Them. The event also raised $2,436 for North Porch Women and Infants’ Center, a Newark-based charity that provides critical supplies for babies and toddlers in need.

Photos Courtesy of Dan Pieraccini