South Orange–Maplewood schools to hold forum on safety, security

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District will host a virtual town hall forum on school safety and security on Monday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During this forum, representatives from the school district will share general information regarding safety and security practices within the district with a more detailed focus on updates at Columbia High School, as well as supports for students and staff. Representatives from municipal law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance to share their role in supporting the schools and students.

Panelists include Superintendent of Schools Ronald G. Taylor, SOMSD School and Community Safety Director Stanley Valles, CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, Maplewood police Chief Jim DeVaul and South Orange police Chief Ernesto Morillo.

For more information on the event and to submit questions for the forum, visit bit.ly/SOMSD_S&SForum. The deadline to submit questions is Friday, Aug. 19.