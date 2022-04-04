South Orange PD supports autism awareness with patches

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police PBA and SOA Local 12 is supporting autism awareness by selling limited-edition police autism patches to help benefit Nassan’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that works to help make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism in and around underserved communities by providing educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources. For more information, visit www.nassansplace.org. To purchase a patch, visit shorturl.at/mxHY3.

The South Orange Police Department has a special needs registry. This registry gives responding officers prior knowledge that a person with special needs, such as autism or dementia, resides at the dispatched location; this helps the officers tailor their response to best help the person or persons in need. To learn more or register, visit https://www.southorange.org/916/Special-Needs-Registry.